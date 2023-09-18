Kotkapura firing: Injured ex-cop moves court against assailants

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 17

Former Head Constable Rashpal Singh, who was seriously injured in the Kotkapura firing incident, moved an application in the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC), Faridkot, to take cognisance of protesters who had attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.

While the application of Rashpal is pending in the court, the special investigation team (SIT) claimed that it could not record his statement as he was medically unfit.

On October 14, 2015, Rashpal had suffered severe head injury after he was allegedly attacked by the protesters with swords.

Rashpal claimed that he was given retirement on August 31, 2018, due to his irrecoverable injuries.

The SIT in another supplementary chargesheet filed three days ago in the court had stated that the role of the protesters was also under investigation.

In his application filed on August 28, Rashpal had named 14 persons who had allegedly attacked the police officials, leaving 40 of them injured.

Though the SIT had submitted a 13-minute video in the court which revealed the protesters attacking the policemen but none of the investigating officers had taken cognisance of this video so far, alleged Rashpal.

