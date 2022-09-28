Kotkapura man burnt alive in vehicle collision in Canada's Edmonton city

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 27

Gurkirat Singh (42), a transporter in Canada, who belonged to Gajjan Singh Wala village of Faridkot was burnt alive in a collision between two vehicles in Edmonton city of Alberta province on Monday. According to Gurdev Singh Khosa, father of the deceased, Gurkirat was returning from Fort McMurray to Edmonton in a van which collided with another van. This resulted in both the vehicles catching fire and killing both persons at the wheel.

#Canada #Faridkot #Kotkapura