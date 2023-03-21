Kotkapura police firing case: Court denies anticipatory bail to ex-Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini

Faridkot, March 21
A Faridkot court has denied benefit of anticipatory bail application to former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, suspended IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal and former Moga SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma in October 2015 Kotkapura police firing case.
The court of additional district and sessions judge, Faridkot, has already denied the benefit of anticipatory bail to former deputy chief minister Sukhbir SIngh Badal in this case.
However, the court has allowed anticipatory bail to Saini and Umranangal in another case (FIR No. 192) in Kotkapura police firing case. This case was registered on October 14, 2015, immediate after the clash between the police and protesters at Kotkapura.
