Kotkapura police firing case: SIT probe biased, alleges former SHO

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 15

Days after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a chargesheet in the Kotkapura police firing case, the then SHO Kotkapura termed the probe biased.

Former SHO Gurdeep Singh Pandher today moved an application in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class and demanded that it should take cognisance of the protesters who had snatched weapons from the police personnel and inflicted serious injuries on them. Pandher alleged that the SIT in its report on page No. 257 stated: “As per CCTV footage of Jaito Road, it has been established that two persons among the protesters were seen running with two SLRs (self-loading rifles) at 6.49.04 am and 6.49.08 am. The body language of the two unscrupulous protesters suggests that they were running away after snatching the SLRs from the police officials who were pulled out of the beat box.” He said the SIT did not bother to identify these weapon snatchers.

Pandher alleged that Ajit Singh, who was among the protesters, had received a bullet injury from the snatched SLR. However, the SIT tried to blame the police for the injury caused to Ajit, he said.

The former SHO claimed that it had been duly mentioned in the SIT report that a number of police officials received injuries and medico-legal reports were also issued to the injured cops. Though the SIT stated that the protesters had entered the beat box and attacked the police officials, the report does not names any protester, alleged Pandher.

#Faridkot #Kotkapura