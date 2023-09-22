Kotkapura SIT member joins CRPF

Chandigarh, September 21
IG Rakesh Aggarwal, second senior-most member of the SIT formed to inquire into the infamous Kotkapura police firing, has joined the Central Reserve Battalion Force (CRPF) on deputation.
Aggarwal was IG-Security with former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. He had remained Regional Passport Officer(RPO), Chandigarh, too. Sources said Aggarwal availed the five-year deputation provision as per his service rules. The Punjab Police said a new member of SIT would be appointed soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows
Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...
NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission
Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects
Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC
Tells SC will make changes in forms to enrol new voters