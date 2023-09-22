Kotkapura SIT member joins CRPF

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

IG Rakesh Aggarwal, second senior-most member of the SIT formed to inquire into the infamous Kotkapura police firing, has joined the Central Reserve Battalion Force (CRPF) on deputation.

Aggarwal was IG-Security with former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. He had remained Regional Passport Officer(RPO), Chandigarh, too. Sources said Aggarwal availed the five-year deputation provision as per his service rules. The Punjab Police said a new member of SIT would be appointed soon.

