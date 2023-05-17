Kultar Singh Sandhwan meets drug- affected family

Faridkot, May 16
Two days after Gagandeep Singh (28), father of two kids, died of suspected drug overdose at the Rishi Nagar locality of Kotkapura, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan visited his family on Tuesday. The MLA said three deaths due to drug overdose were reported from the locality recently. The Speaker said he would raise the matter of financial support to the family with the government. — TNS
