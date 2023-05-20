Kultar Singh Sandhwan: Punjabi students in Canada being exploited

Chandigarh, May 19
Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan met former Canadian Health Minister and former Premier of British Columbia Ujjal Dosanjh at his official residence here and discussed matters of mutual interest.
While discussing matters related to the Punjabi diaspora, Sandhwan raised the issue of economic exploitation of Punjabi students who went to study in Canada.
He said the exploitation is having an adverse impact on the mental health of Punjabi students and the Canadian government needs to take immediate steps to resolve this issue, besides helping the students in this matter.
Dosanjh assured the Speaker that he would take up the matter with the Canadian government.
Dosanjh also shared issues related to the Punjabi diaspora. Prominent among those who were present were Himmat Singh Shergill, barrister and solicitor in Toronto, and GBS Dhillon, president, Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...
No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani
Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank
In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy
Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...
Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony
25 MLAs expected to be sworn in