Kultar Singh Sandhwan: Punjabi students in Canada being exploited

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan met former Canadian Health Minister and former Premier of British Columbia Ujjal Dosanjh at his official residence here and discussed matters of mutual interest.

While discussing matters related to the Punjabi diaspora, Sandhwan raised the issue of economic exploitation of Punjabi students who went to study in Canada.

He said the exploitation is having an adverse impact on the mental health of Punjabi students and the Canadian government needs to take immediate steps to resolve this issue, besides helping the students in this matter.

Dosanjh assured the Speaker that he would take up the matter with the Canadian government.

Dosanjh also shared issues related to the Punjabi diaspora. Prominent among those who were present were Himmat Singh Shergill, barrister and solicitor in Toronto, and GBS Dhillon, president, Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association.