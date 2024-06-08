Kulwinder apologetic, realises damage to CISF, says DIG

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, June 7

A day after the slapping incident involving Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut and CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at SBSI Airport, Chandigarh, the CISF top officer Vinay Kajla, who is the DIG, CISF, Airports (North Sector), said, “Kulwinder acted due to rush of blood, remembering the statements made by the MP in the past. Kulwinder is apologetic now. She now realises the extent of damage she has done to the organisation.”

Kajla held a meeting with CISF officials at the airport to review the incident, take preventive measures and talk to the troops.

His interaction with the husband of Kulwinder revealed that around 15 days ago, a girl had approached Kulwinder to take a selfie with a uniformed official. Kulwinder even gave a chocolate to the kid. When Kulwinder reached home, she narrated the incident to family members, saying it made her day memorable. The beleaguered official has a 10-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy.

In an exclusive interview to The Tribune, the top CISF official admitted that a security breach did take place and an inquiry was on but stopped short of calling it an internal intelligence failure, rather terming it “a random act”.

Kajla had met Ranaut in Delhi after the incident on June 6 and even apologised to the actor. “Ranaut wanted to know Kulwinder’s family background and why she did it and how many children she had,” he said.

“Her husband is also with the CISF and posted with the dog squad here. He has been given two-three days off to be with the family,” the DIG said, pointing out, “The couple has put in 15 years of service with no prior punishments and they have clean record”.

Elaborating on the June 6 incident, Kajla said apparently she slapped the MP in a rush of blood, remembering the MP’s past statement about women participating in the farmers’ protest (Kulwinder’s family was also part of that event). “She is apologetic now,” Kajla said.

The Tribune has learnt that on June 6, Kulwinder was deployed in the frisking zone when Ranaut was passing through an adjacent area around 3:30pm.

“Kulwinder was not supposed to be there and came to know about the MP’s presence only after a Punjab Police cop informed her. The incident took place outside a cubicle. We have digital footprint of every happening inside the airport. The CISF is reviewing the protocol related to the personnel here,” he said, adding that, “The report will be submitted to the higher authorities within three days. We will address all issues”.

