Kurukshetra woman handed over to Punjab Police for 'sheltering' Amritpal

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 23

The Kurukshetra police have handed over a 28-year-old woman to Punjab Police for allegedly sheltering Amritpal Singh and his accomplice Pappalpreet Singh at her house in Shahabad.

Baljeet Kaur is a resident of Sidharth Colony of Shahabad in Kurukshetra. The woman lives with her brother and father (78). Her brother works at the SDM office in Kurukshetra while her father runs milk business.

Sources said, “It is suspected that Amritpal and Pappalpreet stayed at their house on Sunday night and left on Monday afternoon. The duo reached here on a white Scooty. The CCTV footage of the nearby areas is being checked.”

Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “There was some input that Baljeet Kaur was in touch with Pappalpreet. He used to visit her in the past too. It is being suspected that Pappalpreet and Amritpal stayed at their house on Sunday night and then left on Monday. After some questioning, Punjab Police were intimated and the woman was handed over to Punjab Police for further investigation. She is an MBA but unemployed.”