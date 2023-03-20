 L20 event focuses on social security : The Tribune India

L20 event focuses on social security

L20 event focuses on social security

The Labour20 (L20) engagement group's inception meeting today began discussions on key issues concerning the global workforce to provide direction to the G20 nations and institutions to focus on reaching out to the last human being. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar March 19

The Labour20 (L20) engagement group’s inception meeting today began discussions on key issues concerning the global workforce to provide direction to the G20 nations and institutions to focus on reaching out to the last human being.

Trade union leaders, labour studies experts and delegates from 22 nations at the meeting have been preparing to call for universalisation of social security and put women at the centre of the future of work.

The L20 event had delegates from previous presidency Indonesia and the next presidency Brazil, apart from trade union representatives from China and other G20 nations. Hiranmay Pandya, L20 Chair and national president of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), said in tune with the spirit of G20 in 2023, the force of the world is one family.

Arun Maria, former member of the Planning Commission, also advocated to bring back the “family spirit” in the economy.

He said many communities, including women, the youth, farmers, factory workers and tiny enterprises, contributed to economy and were concerned about their future well-being. In his key-note address, he also pointed out that millions of women work and earn as farmers, labourers, domestic help and sanitation workers, but economists didn’t value their contribution to economy.

BMS former national president CK Saji Narayanan emphasised on evolving a global mechanism for portability of social security in view of the latest trends in labour migration worldwide.

In the second session of the day, the focus area of “Universalisation of Social Security” was discussed which was presided over by All-China Federation of Trade Union’s International Liaison Officer Wu Chuanhua and moderated by Dr Praveen Sinha, president of the National Labour Law Association.

Dr Sinha noted that social security issues were important concerns for the G20 as the fruits of development had been monopolised by the developed nations, while the Global South had less benefited.

Important concern for G20

Social security issues are important concerns for G20 as the fruits of development have been monopolised by the developed nations, while the Global South had less benefited

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

2
Punjab

Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon

3
Punjab

HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh

4
Chandigarh

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying of weapons prohibited

5
Punjab

No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt

6
Punjab

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

7
Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's 'close aide and financier' Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

9
Nation

Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam's Dibrugarh by special aircraft

10
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was preparing ‘khadkoos’, stockpiling arms: Intelligence dossier

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Top News

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Hunt on to nab separatist | Flag marches across Punjab | 34 ...

Tricolour pulled down in UK; diplomat summoned

Tricolour pulled down in UK; diplomat summoned

Separatist’s financier, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

Separatist's financier, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders

Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders

Pak mulls options to ban ex-PM’s party

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer’s barsi, father slams govt over ‘slow probe’, says fight for justice to go on

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer's barsi, father slams govt over 'slow probe', says fight for justice to go on

Questions timing of crackdown on Amritpal Singh


Cities

View All

400 issued challan for violating norms

400 issued challan for violating norms

Situation under control: Police

Jandiala Guru will be made a model constituency, says Power Minister

Modified vehicles have free run on roads as police look other way

Despite money spent, city still finds its lungs choked

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Sec 144 imposed, carrying of weapons prohibited in Chandigarh

Year before LS elections, Kirron gets active

PGI to help make cutting edge AI-based healthcare tools

18-year-old ice-cream vendor stabbed to death

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

37th school of excellence opened in Delhi

Education, health to be at centre of Delhi’s Budget, say officials

Delhi Police to deploy 20,000 cops for ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG

Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day to be observed in Lahore

300 students showcase models at fest in Kapurthala

Specially abled take part in sports meet in Jalandhar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Health Dept to vaccinate children, pregnant women

Varsity adopts 5 villages

BSP seeks justice, takes out candlelight march