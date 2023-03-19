L20 inaugural meet in Amritsar today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 18

The portability of global social security funds, international migration of labour, social protection for informal workers, skill training and upgradation, role and responsibilities of employers, employees and governments would be the key topics of discussion to held during the Inception Event of the L20 (Labour 20), scheduled for March 19 and 20 in the city.

The delegates from around eight countries, besides trade union leaders and labour experts from India, who arrived for the event, were accorded a traditional Punjabi welcome in the holy city today.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann will interact with delegates at the L20 event tomorrow.

L20, one of the 11 engagement groups of the G20, which is led by non-government efforts, would deliberate on the concerns and issues of labour and employment, in the light of the latest trends in labour globally.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), India’s largest labour organisation, is hosting the L20 engagement group meeting. BMS national president Hiranmay Pandya will be the chair of L20.

Outlining the details, Pandya said some new trends in the labour scenario globally, such as changing world of work, new employment opportunities in G20 countries, promoting sustainable decent work, sharing country experiences on wages, women employment and future of the work would also be subjects for deliberations during the next two days.

“The feedback collected from discussions here will be compiled with the recommendation of various representatives, which will further be tabled in ministerial meetings scheduled in September at New Delhi for devising a final conclusion draft to be implemented,” he said.

Pawan Kumar, media coordinator, said India’s presidency of the G20 in 2023 was a watershed moment to collaborate with the world on critical global issues pertaining to labour.

“At present, eight foreign representatives of the G20 group have already arrived and more are expected to join the meeting sessions by late evening or early morning. Those, who will not turn up due to some unavoidable circumstances, will join the session virtually,” he said.