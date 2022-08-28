Labourer kills wife

Muktsar: A migrant labourer, Vinod Kumar, allegedly killed his wife, Poonam Devi, in their shanty on Ballamgarh Road here on Friday night. The couple was living in the shanty for the past 15 years and Vinod suspected his wife of infidelity. The police have registered a case against him. He had fled from the spot after committing the crime. TNS
Illicit liquor seized
Abohar: The police, in a raid at a house in Nanak Nagri, seized 46 boxes of liquor that had been smuggled for sale in the area. Arun Kumar Latu was held on the spot while Harnek Kukki and Paramjit Pammi reportedly managed to flee. A case under the Excise Act was registered against them. In another incident, 60 bottles of illicit liquor were seized from a house in the Seed Farm area. The suspects, Harnek Ruby and Gurdev Debu, reportedly managed to flee. OC
4 drug peddlers held
Abohar: The police on Saturday arrested three drug peddlers, along with their local conduit, while allegedly carrying 30-kg poppy husk for sale. ASI Balkaran Singh said Thana Ram, Hanuman Ram and Sawan Kumar of the Pipada area and the conduit, Kala Ram of Sarabha Nagar, had been held. A case was registered under Sections 15, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. OC
Teachers for promotion quota
Sangrur: Government teachers have written to the authorities demanding withdrawal of the departmental examination for direct recruitment to posts of Principal, Headmaster and Block Primary Education Officer and instead follow the seniority criterion. “There should be a 75 per cent promotion quota for these posts,” said a leader of the Democratic Teachers Front. TNS
Pedestrian hit by bike, dies
Abohar: A pedestrian, Amar Chand (42) of Alipura village, who was on the way to Ramdevra for a religious fair was killed when a motorcycle reportedly hit him near Balaji Hotel on the NH-62 on Thursday. The biker also sustained injuries and has been hospitalised.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...