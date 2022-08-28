Labourer kills wife

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: A migrant labourer, Vinod Kumar, allegedly killed his wife, Poonam Devi, in their shanty on Ballamgarh Road here on Friday night. The couple was living in the shanty for the past 15 years and Vinod suspected his wife of infidelity. The police have registered a case against him. He had fled from the spot after committing the crime. TNS

Illicit liquor seized

Abohar: The police, in a raid at a house in Nanak Nagri, seized 46 boxes of liquor that had been smuggled for sale in the area. Arun Kumar Latu was held on the spot while Harnek Kukki and Paramjit Pammi reportedly managed to flee. A case under the Excise Act was registered against them. In another incident, 60 bottles of illicit liquor were seized from a house in the Seed Farm area. The suspects, Harnek Ruby and Gurdev Debu, reportedly managed to flee. OC

4 drug peddlers held

Abohar: The police on Saturday arrested three drug peddlers, along with their local conduit, while allegedly carrying 30-kg poppy husk for sale. ASI Balkaran Singh said Thana Ram, Hanuman Ram and Sawan Kumar of the Pipada area and the conduit, Kala Ram of Sarabha Nagar, had been held. A case was registered under Sections 15, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. OC

Teachers for promotion quota

Sangrur: Government teachers have written to the authorities demanding withdrawal of the departmental examination for direct recruitment to posts of Principal, Headmaster and Block Primary Education Officer and instead follow the seniority criterion. “There should be a 75 per cent promotion quota for these posts,” said a leader of the Democratic Teachers Front. TNS

Pedestrian hit by bike, dies

Abohar: A pedestrian, Amar Chand (42) of Alipura village, who was on the way to Ramdevra for a religious fair was killed when a motorcycle reportedly hit him near Balaji Hotel on the NH-62 on Thursday. The biker also sustained injuries and has been hospitalised.