Labourers away for voting in Bihar, wheat sacks piling up in mandis

Balwant Garg
Faridkot, April 21
The second phase of the elections in Bihar on April 26 has spelt worries for farmers, commission agents and food procurement agencies here.
While the wheat harvesting and procurement season is at its peak here, due to the shortage of manpower from Bihar, there are fewer people around to help in sifting, stitching and stacking of wheat in mandis.
The shortage is leading to the slugging movement of the arrived wheat, causing a glut-like situation.
According to estimates, there is about 40 per cent less arrival of the migrant manpower from Bihar this time.
Bihar is among the 13 states which are going to the polls on April 26. Katihar, Purnia and Kishanganj parliamentary constituencies are among the five constituencies where elections will be held this week.
Most labourers come from the rural area of Katihar, Purnia and Kishanganj. The maximum manpower is from Purnia, which is being seen as a high-profile seat where Pappu Yadav is contesting against the sitting MP Santosh Kushwaha of INDIA bloc.
As the Election Commission does not approve remote voting for migrant workers, the political parties are making all efforts to convince their voters to stay in their constituencies and offering them ‘doles’. For this reason, a significant portion of migrant workers have decided to stay at home to cast vote, said a commission agent here, who have received 21 migrant labourers against the advance booking of 50.
District Food and Supply Controller Vandana Kamboj said 1,07,862 metric tonnes of wheat had arrived in purchase centres of the district and 82,501 metric tonnes of wheat had been purchased.
