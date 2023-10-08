Labourers on strike against ‘low wages’, paddy procurement hit

Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, October 7
The procurement of paddy in many mandis across the state was hit today as mandi labourers went on an indefinite strike in protest against ‘low wages’.
Though the foodgrain arrivals continued at the same pace, the labourers - whose job includes unloading grain and its cleaning, stitching and loading of grain bags - went on a strike. As much as 1,47,963 tonnes of paddy arrived in different mandis. However, only 67,290 tonnes was lifted today. Seventy per cent of the paddy now remained unlifted as the quantity of the unlifted paddy rose from 3.05 lakh tonnes yesterday to 3.88 lakh tonnes today.
Purchase figures
- 6,06,641 tonne paddy has arrived across state
- 5,56,580 tonne crop has been procured so far
- 5,36,855 tonne crop already purchased by govt agencies
- 19,725 tonne paddy has been purchased by private players
These labourers were demanding that their labour rates should be increased from the present Re 1-Rs 1.50 for filling of bag to Rs 5 per bag. Shindarpal Singh of the Punjab Pradesh Palledar Mazdoor Union told The Tribune that though the strike was held by temporary labourers, they have decided to support them. Hardev Singh Goldy of the Galla Union too has said they will support the striking labourers.
This strike in many mandis sent state government officials in a tizzy and hectic negotiations were started with representatives of these labourers.
However, in Khanna, the strike continued. Harbans Rosha, a prominent commission agent in Khanna told The Tribune that though the arrival of grain was high, no lifting could take place because of the strike. Ghanshyam Thori, Director, Food and Supply Department, said: “We are already giving them a much higher rate than what is specified by the FCI.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'
In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky ...
61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold
PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10
62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive
Toll 30 I Bodies of eight Army personnel recovered, search c...