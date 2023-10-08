Labourers on strike against ‘low wages’, paddy procurement hit

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, October 7

The procurement of paddy in many mandis across the state was hit today as mandi labourers went on an indefinite strike in protest against ‘low wages’.

Though the foodgrain arrivals continued at the same pace, the labourers - whose job includes unloading grain and its cleaning, stitching and loading of grain bags - went on a strike. As much as 1,47,963 tonnes of paddy arrived in different mandis. However, only 67,290 tonnes was lifted today. Seventy per cent of the paddy now remained unlifted as the quantity of the unlifted paddy rose from 3.05 lakh tonnes yesterday to 3.88 lakh tonnes today.

Purchase figures 6,06,641 tonne paddy has arrived across state

5,56,580 tonne crop has been procured so far

5,36,855 tonne crop already purchased by govt agencies

19,725 tonne paddy has been purchased by private players

These labourers were demanding that their labour rates should be increased from the present Re 1-Rs 1.50 for filling of bag to Rs 5 per bag. Shindarpal Singh of the Punjab Pradesh Palledar Mazdoor Union told The Tribune that though the strike was held by temporary labourers, they have decided to support them. Hardev Singh Goldy of the Galla Union too has said they will support the striking labourers.

This strike in many mandis sent state government officials in a tizzy and hectic negotiations were started with representatives of these labourers.

However, in Khanna, the strike continued. Harbans Rosha, a prominent commission agent in Khanna told The Tribune that though the arrival of grain was high, no lifting could take place because of the strike. Ghanshyam Thori, Director, Food and Supply Department, said: “We are already giving them a much higher rate than what is specified by the FCI.”

