Lack of infra, tax rebates in J&K, HP play spoilsport for Pathankot businessmen

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Pathankot, February 7

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was in the city to invite new investors, faces a massive challenge in getting industries here as a number of them shifted their units to the neighbouring towns of Kathua (J&K) and Dhamtal (HP) which offer massive tax rebates.

Not wishing to be quoted, officials point out to the fact that for nearly three decades there have been no takers for industrial plots carved out at the Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) at Rani Ranipur village on the Defence road.

Raman Bhalla, former MLA, Pathankot, said, “The IGC came into existence in 1995 when I was the MLA. Nobody has purchased the plots so far. Now, the government is trying to build a residential colony at the IGC. I fail to understand how businessmen will open their establishments when there is no basic infrastructure.”

Experts said the administration has to resolve the problem of a narrow gauge railway line passing through the municipal limits of the city. More than six crossings on this line close down simultaneously and the city gets divided into two parts for long periods when the Jogindernagar-Pathankot train passes.

“The government should first upgrade basic infrastructure. This is the prime reason why scores of businessmen have shifted their units to the neighbouring states of J&K and HP,” said a Pathankot-based businessman.

Former Mayor Anil Vasudeva claimed that till the airport is properly operationalised, chances of entrepreneurs setting up a base here are slim.

“Look at the massive tax benefits being offered by J&K and HP. Why will anybody come here when the neighbouring states, both which are just kilometres away from Pathankot, offer huge incentives? The CM is just creating a storm in a tea-cup and nothing else. Already, many Pathankot-based units have shifted to Kathua and Dhamtal, both of which offer excellent working facilities,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

On November 8, 2014, the then deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal had chartered a flight and had flown in hospitality honchos all the way from New Delhi, Mumbai and Pune. However, nearly 10 years down the line, not even a single brick has been laid.