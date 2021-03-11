Lacking power, water for sowing paddy, Muktsar farmers block roads

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, June 8

After failing to meet the goal of bringing 50,000 hectares under cotton cultivation due to closure of the Sirhind Feeder canal, officials of the Agriculture Department are now struggling to achieve the target of bringing over 93,000 hectares under direct sowing of rice (DSR) in Muktsar district because of inadequate power supply.

The farmers are on a warpath in the district with union leader Nirmal Singh Jasseana beginning a hunger strike. The Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) has started indefinite protests by blocking six main highways linking Muktsar with Ferozepur, Kotkapura, Malout, Jalalabad, Dabwali and the Malout-Gidderbaha road after erecting tents.

Muktsar Chief Agriculture Officer Gurpreet Singh said, “We were hopeful of achieving the target of cotton crop. But the Sirhind Feeder canal remained shut in May for 18 days due to a major breach at Thandewala village. Against the target of 50,000 hectares, the farmers have sown cotton crop on nearly 34,500 hectares in the district till date.”

The Chief Agriculture Officer said paddy had been sown through the DSR technique on nearly 17,200 hectares (till Tuesday). “Now, the date for paddy sowing with the traditional method is also approaching fast but some minors are still dry. Moreover, the Power Department is giving electricity for only three hours to run tubewells. The farmers are upset,” the Chief Agriculture Officer said.

Mudki minor, Teona minor and Jaito minor are presently dry. Besides, there is an acute shortage of water at the tail-end of canals and minors, which has aggravated problems in sowing paddy for farmers.

#Agriculture