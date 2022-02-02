Union Budget lacks vision for growth: Farmers

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, February 1

Farmers have given a thumbs down to the Budget proposals, saying it “lacks any vision for agricultural growth”.

Though there is nothing in the Budget presented on Tuesday, cash-strapped Punjab can draw solace in the fact that the borrowing limit for the states has been allowed at 4% of the GSDP (up by 0.5%) for coming fiscal. This should give the next government enough legroom to manage its operations, even though it will only add to the state’s debt burden, expected to be Rs 2.82 lakh crore by March-end.

In the poll-bound state, where the farmers’ issue is a major agenda, the Budget is being decried for failing to give any succour to them. Since the BJP had promised in 2014 that the farmers’ income will be doubled in six years, leaders and economists are questioning the government on it. “Also, there is also no mention of any worthwhile initiative to wean Punjab away from the wheat-paddy monoculture,” said farm economist MS Sidhu.

They are also upset with the fall in the amount reserved for the direct purchase of wheat and paddy. “The subsidy on feed and fertilisers has also been reduced,” rued Jagmohan Patiala, general secretary, BKU-Dakaunda.

Rajinder Singh Deepsinghwala of Kirti Kisan Union said though the Budget spoke of diversification to oilseeds and millets, there was no guarantee that these would give assured income to farmers.

Agri proposals

Rs 2.37L cr for direct payment to 1.63 cr farmers for the MSP on wheat & paddy

Emphasis on oilseed & millet production; encouraging chemical-free natural farming

Kisan drones for crop assessment; and digitisation of land records

