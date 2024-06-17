Lahore gurdwara commemorates Guru Arjan Dev’s martyrdom

Tribune News Service

GS PAUL

Amritsar, June 16

Abiding by the mool (original) Nanakshahi calendar, the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev was commemorated today at Gurdwara Sri Dehra Sahib located in Pakistan.

Due to the Nanakshahi calendar controversy, this same occasion was observed twice.

SGPC, which follows the Akal Takht approved amended version of the Nanakshahi calendar commemorated the martyrdom anniversary on June 10, whereas the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) commemorated it today.

The ‘mool’ Nanakshahi calendar was introduced in 2003. It was amended in 2010 by the SGPC and recognised by Akal Takht. Since then, there have been different dates of the same Gurpurbs and some occasions fall twice a year.

Since 2014, the Pakistan authorities have been reluctant to grant visas to the SGPC sponsored ‘jatha’ due to a dispute over the Nanakshahi calendar between the Indian Sikh body and the Pakistan Sikh body.

This time, the Pakistan High Commission had issued 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual event yet the SGPC skipped from sending visa requests.

On the other hand, the other Sikh organisations sent the jathas. A batch of around 846 Sikh pilgrims went to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on June 8. They will return tomorrow, on June 17.

The pilgrims participated in the ceremony at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore where ‘Akhand Paths’ were held.

On this occasion, different ragi groups performed Gurbani kirtan. Apart from the Sikh sangat of Pakistan, groups of Sikh pilgrims from India and pilgrims from other countries participated in the event.

The Minister for Minorities of the Government of Pakistan Ramesh Singh Arora invited the devotees to come to Pakistan in large numbers to celebrate the Gurpurab and other days associated with Sikh Gurus.

He assured that the maximum number of Sikh pilgrims will be given visas by the Pakistan Embassy. “All possible efforts were being made by PSGPC for the maintenance of Sikh Shrines.

On this occasion, the organisers also honoured the Pakistani minister and other dignitaries, including the Sikh pilgrims from India.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lahore #Nanakshahi calendar #Pakistan #Sikhs