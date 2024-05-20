Laid low by heart trouble, Manpreet on the job for BJP

Muktsar, May 19
Former Finance Minister and BJP leader Manpreet Badal, who is presently recovering from a cardiac problem, today made an appeal through a video message to his supporters to vote for the saffron party.
Manpreet had suffered a heart attack on March 10 and two stents were placed in his artery. He is politically inactive since then and various rumours are doing the rounds about him.
However, in the 4.22-minute video on his Facebook page, Manpreet claimed that the rumours about him were baseless. “The lotus (BJP’s election symbol) will bloom. I appeal to my friends that don’t wait for me or my health to improve, just vote for the BJP. The country will improve if the BJP comes to power again. Let us support the BJP to take the country forward,” said Manpreet in the video clip.
He also lauded PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. In the video, Manpreet, however, did not name any leader of the state unit of the BJP. About a fortnight ago, BJP’s Bathinda district president Sarup Chand Singla had sent a letter to Manpreet, seeking his support for the party nominee from Bathinda Parampal Kaur Sidhu. In the letter, Singla had mentioned the names of some politicians of Bathinda, considered close to Manpreet, missing from the campaigning.
