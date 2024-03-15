Laljit Singh Bhullar fielded from Khadoor Sahib

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, March 14

A nobody in the political circles until he was fielded as a candidate for Assembly elections, Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was the obvious choice for LS poll.

Even though AAP had won seven of the nine Assembly segments in Khadoor Sahib LS constituency, Bhullar is the only Cabinet minister from the area.

Bhullar had defeated Congress leader Harminder Singh Bhullar and SAD stalwart Adesh Partap Singh Kairon to reach Vidhan Sabha. Bhullar, a 42-year-old, has a rural background and practiced agriculture and was a commission agent (arthiya) for livelihood.

