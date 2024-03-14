Land acquisition for Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway: 20 per cent compensation yet to be released to farmers

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, March 13
After an AAP legislator complained in the Vidhan Sabha about the delay in the release of compensation to the farmers whose land was acquired for Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway project, it has come to light that around 20 per cent compensation is yet to be released to the beneficiaries in the district.
A nearly 45-km long stretch of the expressway will pass through the district, falling under four subdivisions. An 18.65-km stretch is to be laid in the Baba Bakala area. SDM Arvinder Arora said a sum of Rs 125 crore, given by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), was released to the beneficiaries.
Nearly 30 per cent of the payment was yet to be received, he said.
Around 16-km stretch is to be constructed in the Amritsar subdivision II, whose SDM Lal Viswas Bains said an award of Rs 1,030 crore was approved, adding that of the sanctioned amount of Rs 676 crore, Rs 646 crore had been disbursed. An amount totalling Rs 386 crore was yet to be released, the SDM added.
A stretch covering over 6-km area is to be acquired in the Ajnala subdivision. Around 90 per cent of the awarded amount of Rs 111 crore has been disbursed and the remaining 10 percent is yet to be paid.
A nearly 4-km stretch is to be laid in the Amritsar subdivision I, whose SDM Mankanwal Singh said approximately 70 per cent of the awarded amount had been disbursed.
Government representatives attributed the delay in the release of compensation to technical glitches and a delay in receiving the funds from the NHAI.
The Tribune tried to reach NHAI officials for comment but they remained unreachable.
To cover four subdivisions
- The expressway will pass through four subdivisions of the district
- A 18.65-km stretch will be laid in the Baba Bakala area
- Around 16-km stretch will be constructed in the Amritsar subdivision II
- A stretch covering over 6-km area is to be acquired in the Ajnala subdivision
- A nearly 4-km stretch is to be laid in the Amritsar subdivision I
