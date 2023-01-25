Land dispute: Malerkotla, Sangrur residents lose hope of medical colleges

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, January 24

Like the Sangrur government medical college (GMC), the construction of another government medical college in Malerkotla district has been stopped after dispute over its land, raising serious questions about the efficiency of officials, assigned the task to select land.

Locals procured hc stay on land The land of a dera was selected for the GMC but some local residents got a stay from the HC. Later, when the Punjab Waqf Board gave land, some locals claimed to be its owners and again got a stay from the court. We are working to resolve the issue. — Dr Mahammad Jamil Ur Rehman, Malerkotla MLA

Residents were over the moon after hearing about the construction of two government medical colleges, but now their hope is fading. They have been demanding that the Punjab Government should purchase undisputed land rather than seeking free land from religious organisations.

“Due to stay by the High Court, we are unable to start the construction work for Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan Government Medical College in Malerkotla. First, the land of a dera was selected, but some locals procured stay from the HC. Later, when the Punjab Waqf Board gave land, some locals claimed to be its owners and again procured stay from the court. We are working to solve the issue,” said Dr Mahammad Jamil Ur Rehman, Malerkotla MLA of the AAP.

Announcement for the GMC, Malerkotla, was made by then Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh in May 14, 2021. The estimated construction cost of the college was Rs 368.92 crore.

Similarly, for the Sangrur government medical college, then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had laid the foundation stone on December 14, 2021, at Ghabdan. The initial construction cost of the college was estimated at Rs 345.15 crore, but later, it was increased to Rs 460 crore.

Last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann laid the foundation stone of government medical college at Mastuana Sahib, where a controversy erupted over the ownership of its land that is yet to be resolved.

On January 1 this year, CM Mann directly blamed the SGPC and the SAD for delaying the construction of the GMC, but both denied the allegations.

The tussle over land for both the GMCs has earned the ire of residents, who have started questioning the intentions of the state government.

“If government is really serious and willing to spend hundreds of crores, then why can’t it purchase land worth few crores for both the colleges? It seems that all are busy in drama and spoiling the future of youngsters by delaying construction of medical colleges,” said Ranbir Singh, a local student.

Senior AAP leader from Sangrur Avtar Ealwal said the CM was taking all required steps for the early construction of all GMCs in Punjab.

“Construction of the government medical colleges in Sangrur and Malerkotla will start soon,” he said.

