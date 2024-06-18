Land grab bid in Abohar, 7 nabbed

Abohar, June 17
The police have arrested seven persons on the statement of Mani, daughter of Shanti Prakash Vij, who had migrated from Pakistan during the Partition and settled at Dhani Kamayian Wali near the Abohar city.
The accused have been identified as Hardev Singh, Ranjit Singh, Harwinder Singh, Mohan Singh, Sunny, Sahil and Rohit.
Mani stated in the complaint that her brother Sachin Vij was planting crops when around 20 armed people came on motorcycles, an SUV and on a tractor to grab their land. When her brother Sachin intervened, he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons. She alleged that the accused destroyed moong crop in order to grab the land.
As farm labourers and family members rushed for help, the miscreants fled from the spot.
The police said a case had been registered against the accused under Sections 307, 324, 323, 447, 511, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The police said those on the run had been identified would be nabbed at the earliest.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die, 41 hurt in West Bengal train collision
Goods train hits Kanchanjunga Express | ‘Signal failure’ pro...
Rahul Gandhi not keen on LoP role, but Congress hopeful
Decision on post in few days: Sources