Land grab bid in Abohar, 7 nabbed

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 17

The police have arrested seven persons on the statement of Mani, daughter of Shanti Prakash Vij, who had migrated from Pakistan during the Partition and settled at Dhani Kamayian Wali near the Abohar city.

The accused have been identified as Hardev Singh, Ranjit Singh, Harwinder Singh, Mohan Singh, Sunny, Sahil and Rohit.

Mani stated in the complaint that her brother Sachin Vij was planting crops when around 20 armed people came on motorcycles, an SUV and on a tractor to grab their land. When her brother Sachin intervened, he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons. She alleged that the accused destroyed moong crop in order to grab the land.

As farm labourers and family members rushed for help, the miscreants fled from the spot.

The police said a case had been registered against the accused under Sections 307, 324, 323, 447, 511, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police said those on the run had been identified would be nabbed at the earliest.

