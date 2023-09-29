Land-purchase case: Police remand of Manpreet Badal’s aides extended by 2 days

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 28

The court has extended the police remand of former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal’s aides Rajeev Kumar, Vikas Arora and Amandeep Singh by two more days.

The trio were arrested by the VB in connection with the purchase of plots illegally in Model Town. DSP Kulwant Singh said Manpreet Badal, then BDA administrator Bikramjit Shergill and then BDA superintendent and current GLADA Estate Officer Pankaj Kalia were on the run.

