Land-purchase case: Police remand of Manpreet Badal’s aides extended by 2 days

Bathinda, September 28
The court has extended the police remand of former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal’s aides Rajeev Kumar, Vikas Arora and Amandeep Singh by two more days.
The trio were arrested by the VB in connection with the purchase of plots illegally in Model Town. DSP Kulwant Singh said Manpreet Badal, then BDA administrator Bikramjit Shergill and then BDA superintendent and current GLADA Estate Officer Pankaj Kalia were on the run.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
At DSP murder spot, bid to run over Tauru SDM
Nuh mining mafia tries a rerun of 2022 killing