Punjab begins land record integration under central scheme

Chandigarh, December 7

The state government has started live land record integration for all beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana, after the Government of India refused to release the instalment of assistance to state farmers till it was done.

The third instalment of the financial assistance, due till November 30, has been stopped. Citing many cases of ineligible farmers getting the financial assistance, the Centre has asked the state government to verify the antecedents of all farmers who had applied under the scheme.

The state government had removed nearly 6.5 lakh farmers from those who had registered for the assistance.

It is learnt that many farmers, who were either paying income tax or held the post of sarpanches or other constitutional posts; or were employed in the government service; or those who were drawing pension after retirement from government jobs, had applied for the financial assistance despite being barred from the scheme. Such persons have now been removed as beneficiaries.

Director Agriculture Gurwinder Singh said 17.5 lakh farmers were listed as beneficiaries.