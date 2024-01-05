Land ‘scam’: Punjab Vigilance Bureau seeks records from BSF

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, January 4

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has sought records from the BSF in connection with a ‘scam’ related to the acquisition of more than 46 kanals for establishing border outpost at New Mohamaddiwala along the Indo-Pakistan border in which an amount of Rs 1.11 crore was allegedly ‘pocketed’ by some revenue officials by fudging the documents.

According to information, this land scam came to the fore in 2019, following which, BSF officials took up the matter with the then DC Chander Gaind, who marked an inquiry to Ravinder Singh, the then ADC (General). The probe revealed that suspect Balkar Singh, who was posted as halqa patwari at patwar circle Palla Megha, had reportedly transferred the land in favour of his brother-in-law Billu Singh and Amritvir Singh. The accused received a compensation of Rs 55.54 lakh each.

The DC, after taking the opinion of the District Attorney, had suspended Balkar on July 8, 2019, and subsequently dismissed him on August 28, 2019.

Later, the matter was referred to the VB, which registered a case under the PC Act and the IPC against Balkar, Billu and Amritvir. Nishan Singh, a retired Kanungo, in a complaint to the Chief Secretary and the VB, alleged that a few other senior revenue and BSF officials, besides some political bigwigs, were also involved in this scam.

