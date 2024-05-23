Sucha Singh Langah ends suspense, says he will support Akali candidate Daljit Cheema

Kalanaur, May 22
Ex-Cabinet Minister Sucha Singh Langah today gave a clarion call to his supporters to vote for SAD candidate Daljit Singh Cheema.
With this, Langah has ended weeks of suspense and guesswork over who he will be supporting in the forthcoming elections.
Langah, who has remained president of the Gurdaspur unit of the SAD for more than three decades, presided over a rally today which he had been planning for the last several weeks. This development has unnerved his rivals in the AAP, Congress and BJP.
For the last few days, SAD loyalists had been working on him to return to the party fold. He had been openly proclaiming that he would not help the Akalis since they were not taking him back in the outfit. He had been suspended by the party in 2017 when a voyeuristic video of his went viral.
Observers say his detractors have valid reasons to worry because he had polled nearly 59,000 votes in the last elections he had contested in 2017. These were the Assembly polls and he had fought from the Dera Baba Nanak seat. He had eventually lost to his long-time foe Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa by a wafer-thin margin of a thousand votes but showed that he was a force to reckon with.
The consensus among senior SAD leaders is that Langah has a committed vote bank. Akali leaders admit that he could have been a thorn in the flesh of the party had he continued to play hide and seek.
