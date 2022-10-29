Larvae of dengue mosquitoes found in Guru Gobind Singh Medical College hostel in Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, October 28

The Health Department and Municipal Committee (MC) have sounded alert after they found larvae of dengue mosquitoes in the drinking water storage tanks of girls’ hostel at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital here today.

The department was checking water tanks after a child of a hostel mess worker was reported to be affected with dengue fever. The Health Department has directed the Faridkot MC to create awareness among the public about the need to cover water storage containers and make random samplings.

“After getting the alert from the Health Department, we have constituted special teams for the job and will penalise those guilty of not covering their water storage container to avoid dengue outbreak,” said Amarinder Singh, Executive Officer, Faridkot MC. Officials of the Health Department said directions were also issued to the MC to issue notices to house owners and landowners in case they failed to take remedial measures to eradicate mosquito-breeding spots inside and outside homes.

According to data, 48 dengue cases have been reported from various parts of the district this year, of which four cases are active.

The Health Department has established dengue wards in all three civil hospitals, two Community Health Centres, one Primary Health Centre and at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital to take care of up to 93 patients in the district.

The symptoms of the disease include high grade fever above 102°F, headache, pain in eyes, general body pains, vomiting, skin rashes, which must be monitored for seven to 10 days by medical experts.

#dengue #Faridkot