Lashkar module busted in Amritsar; 2 operatives held

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, October 14

With the arrest of two Jammu and Kashmir-based operatives, the Punjab Police today claimed to have busted a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror module and thwarted a possible terrorist attack in the border state.

The operation was conducted by the Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in collaboration with central agencies. The police also recovered from their possession two IEDs, as many hand grenades, one .30 bore pistol with two magazines, 24 cartridges, eight detonators, four batteries and a timer switch were recovered, said

an official.

The SSOC produced the accused, Uzair Ul Haq of Rahpora Khudwani and Raj Mohammad Andleeb of Kherwan, in a local court and received their 10-day remand. A case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, Explosives Act and the IPC was registered at the SSOC police station here.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the module was being handled by a Lashkar terrorist, Firdaus Ahmed Bhat. “The joint operation was launched following a tip-off that the Punjab border was being used by Lashkar for smuggling a huge consignment of arms and explosives. The accused received the consignment in Kathunangal (Amritsar),” said Yadav.

The DGP said preliminary investigations suggested that the arrested duo was recruited into the terror outfit by Firdaus. “The Lashkar was planning to use them to target places of strategic importance and prominent personalities in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab to disturb peace and harmony,” he said.

Yadav said the accused were in constant touch with Firdaus via social media platforms and on Thursday, he had sent them to Amritsar to collect the consignment of weapons to bring it to Kashmir valley.

Sukhminder Singh Mann, AIG of SSOC in Amritsar, said it was also revealed that accused Uzair, who was related to Firdaus, was earlier arrested in two cases pertaining to stone pelting in Kulgam district whereas Raj had no previous criminal record.

Were planning strike

Ultras were planning to target places of strategic importance, key people in J&K and Punjab

Aim was to disturb harmony

One suspect was earlier held in 2 stone-pelting cases in Kulgam

#Jammu #Kashmir #Punjab Police