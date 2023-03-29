Late-night chase in Hoshiarpur

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur, March 28

The Counter-Intelligence teams of the Punjab Police late Tuesday evening chased an Innova vehicle at Marnaian village on the suspicion that Amritpal Singh and his associate Papalpreet along with two others were in it. The chase started near Phagwara. The vehicle (PB-10-CK-0527), heading towards Hoshiarpur, reportedly stopped near the village gurdwara. Sources said two car occupants were detained, while two fled.