Latifpura stir: Another protester held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 19

After the arrest of key Latifpura Mur Waseba Morcha (LWM) and Pendu Mazdoor Union (PMU) activist Kashmir Singh Ghushore on February 15, another activist Mohinder Singh Bajwa was arrested by the police today. He was arrested this morning when he was on a hunger strike seeking rehabilitation of Latifpura’s displaced families.

The Guru Tegh Bahadur to Model Town Road was blocked by displaced families following Bajwa’s arrest. The dharna was lifted late in the evening after ACP (Central) Nirmal Singh and ACP (Command Centre) Prem Kumar assured activists of a meeting with the Commissioner of Police tomorrow.

Both Ghugshore and Bajwa have been arrested for older cases of previous protests. Bajwa has been arrested for blocking highway during a protest at Dhannowali village on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway held by the LWM on January 16. On the other hand, Ghugshore was arrested in a 2022 case, regarding a Kartarpur protest in violation of Covid norms.

Lakhvir Singh Shaunti, Kisan Union, Amritsar, said, “This is an attempt to snub the morcha. We will intensify agitation if the activists are not released.”

DCP (City) Jagmohan Singh said, “Various people were booked for blocking traffic during Dhannowali protest.”

