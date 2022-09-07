Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab

PTI

New Delhi, September 7

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday targeted AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August.

The news report, based on sources, claims that the Bhagwant Mann-led government is grappling with a paucity of funds and has not been able to pay its employees their August salaries.

Rijiju said Kejriwal wanted to make “India World No 1” but what has he done to “Punjab within a year”?

He claimed that huge revenue is being "extravagantly wasted" in Delhi as well, which is also ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party.

“Delhi is National Capital, and the per capita income of Delhi is three times higher than the average per capita of India. Huge revenue is extravagantly wasted,” he tweeted.