Law officer gets 4-year jail in corruption case

Chandigarh, September 30
Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI court, Chandigarh, has sentenced Munish Mittal, a law officer attached with the Prisons Department, to four years of rigorous imprisonment in a corruption case registered eight years ago by the CBI. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him. He was arrested on August 25, 2015, by the CBI while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 for the early release of a convict lodged at Nabha Jail.
The CBI claimed that the convict had almost completed most of his jail term and Mittal was seeking a bribe to move the file forward. After receiving the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and Mittal was caught red-handed.
After hearing the arguments, the judge said, “Corruption was spreading like a contagious disease and eating into the vitals of Indian democracy. It has only got worse in recent years. As a result, despite the age, character and family circumstances stated by the convict, he does not deserve leniency, as prayed for.”
