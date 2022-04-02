Law officers in Punjab to be picked by month-end

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

Just about a fortnight after the formation of the AAP government, the state of Punjab has initiated the process of engaging law officers.

Available information suggests applications for the posts will be invited by next week and the entire process will be complete by month-end. As of now, the state has extended the contractual term of its law officers. Three law officers appointed earlier under the Advocate General’s discretionary quota had already submitted their resignation and were, as such, not included in the list of those granted extension till further orders or the completion of fresh engagement process.

Although the number of posts to be advertised is not known, it is believed the government may engage more than 150 law officers to represent the state before the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Supreme Court. —