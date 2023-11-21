Law & order has gone for a toss in state: Jakhar

Chandigarh, November 20
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said the law and order in the state has gone for a toss as criminals are part of the Aam Aadmi Party.
While showing a copy of an FIR registered against AAP MLA Sarwan Singh Dhun in Harike in 2002 for smuggling drugs, he said the MLA has now denied of having any contact with his close relative who was caught with 1 kg heroin in Tarn Taran. “The state needs good governance and not a CM who is busy cycling for publicity,” rued Jakhar. The incidents of kidnappings, ransom, looting and murders are worrying factors, he added.
