Law & order in a shambles : BJP

ANI

Chandigarh, April 4

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today demanded the AAP government to unravel the inquiry report about how gangster Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly delivered interviews from the high-security jail in Punjab.

He alleged the Bhagwant Mann government was trying to “spread anarchy” in the state. “There is a complete collapse of law and order in Punjab under the AAP government.” he said.

