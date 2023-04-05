Law & order in a shambles : BJP

Chandigarh, April 4
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today demanded the AAP government to unravel the inquiry report about how gangster Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly delivered interviews from the high-security jail in Punjab.
He alleged the Bhagwant Mann government was trying to “spread anarchy” in the state. “There is a complete collapse of law and order in Punjab under the AAP government.” he said.
#bhagwant mann #BJP #lawrence bishnoi #punjab gangsters #tarun chugh
