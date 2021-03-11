Watch Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar putting lives of his two guards at risk through life-threatening SUV sunroof stunt

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 10

In a classic case of a lawmaker turning a lawbreaker, Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar purportedly put the lives of his two security personnel at risk by getting filmed a video stunt in which the duo is seen dangling out of the SUV’s windows while the minister is standing through the sunroof.

Bhullar may be in for trouble as his sunroof car antics have goes viral. This is also a violation of traffic rules on the national highway.

In the undated video, he is seen waving his hand while a Punjabi song is heard in the background. He is escorted by two Punjab Police Gypsies, while a BMW follows his Ford Endeavour. While someone is making the video, they are seen passing by a field near the National Highway.

The two security personnel are sitting on windows even as two vehicles of the Bhullar's convoy move ahead. The video appears to have been captured for some mobile app.

A still from the video.

Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar disconnected the phone when an attempt was made to reach him.

