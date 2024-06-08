Lawmakers can speak Punjabi in Pakistan's Punjab Assembly

Islamabad, June 7
Lawmakers in Pakistan’s Punjab Assembly will now be able to speak in at least four indigenous languages, including Punjabi, in the House apart from English and Urdu after an amendment was made.
A special committee of the Punjab Assembly, led by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, approved on Thursday amendments allowing lawmakers to address the House in Punjabi, Saraiki, Potohari and Mewati in addition to English and Urdu, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.
Previously, a member needed permission from the Speaker to use any language other than English and Urdu, which was not always granted.
The amendment to the rules aimed to enhance accessibility for constituents who speak these languages, fostering a more representative and responsive legislative body, while the change reflects the multilingual nature of the province, enabling legislators to communicate and fully participate in legislative discussions effectively.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles will arrive today while...
Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF
FIR lodged; farmers want actor booked too over remarks
Narendra Modi bows to consensus ‘Nation first, no power lust’
To take oath for 3rd time as PM tomorrow, will equal Nehru’s...