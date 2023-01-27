Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested by Punjab Police

Chandigarh, January 27
A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested by the anti-gangster task force of the Punjab police here, a top official said on Friday.
Rajveer was facing charges of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, the official said.
In a major breakthrough, #AGTF team arrested Rajveer @ Ravi Rajgarh, operative of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) January 27, 2023
Gangster Rajgarh had a criminal history with 10 FIRs registered related to Extortion, Murder & 307 IPC, Arms Act in Punjab (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jzLw5es40w
"In a major breakthrough, #AGTF team arrested Rajveer @ Ravi Rajgarh, operative of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Gangster Rajgarh had a criminal history with 10 FIRs registered related to Extortion, Murder & 307 IPC, Arms Act in Punjab," said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a tweet.
A 30 calibre China-made pistol and six cartridges have been recovered from him, he further said.
