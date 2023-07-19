Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held for making extortion calls to bizmen in Chandigarh, Mohali

Chandigarh, July 19
Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Wednesday arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was making threat calls and demanding extortion from affluent persons in Mohali, Chandigarh and adjoining areas.
The arrested accused, identified as Kashmir Singh alias Bobby Shooter (24), a resident of Ghangroli village in Patiala was working as a taxi driver. Police teams have also recovered one country-made pistol along with two live cartridges.
AIG SSOC Mohali Ashwani Kapur said following several reports of extortion attempts and threatening phone calls made by an individual claiming affiliation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police teams launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter. With the assistance of advanced intelligence gathering, the police were able to apprehend Bobby from Khanna district, he added.
Divulging details about the modus operandi, AIG Kapur said that Kashmir alias Bobby used to make extortion and threat calls to affluent persons including owners of night clubs and bars in Chandigarh, Mohali and other adjoining areas.
Pertinently, a case FIR No 10 dated 24-06-2023 was already registered under section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Police Station SSOC SAS Nagar.
