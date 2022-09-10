Lawrence Bishnoi gang member who gave shelter to 2 shooters in Moosewala murder case arrested

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, September 10

Police have arrested a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member who had given shelter to shooters Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Singh alias Manu Kussa at his Kharar house before they killed singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29.

Manpreet Singh alias Bhima, 25, a native of Doraha, Ludhiana, was arrested and 11 pistols, three bullets and a BMW car were seized from him.

Police said Bhima was arrested near the Christian School T-point in Kharar and an Arms Act case registered against him at the City Kharar police station on September 9.

Bhima is an old accomplice of Sunil Kumar alias Monu Gujjar and Jasmeet Singh alias Lucky, both Hoshiarpur natives, and Nikhil Kant Sharma of Patiala. All weapons were supplied by Pehowa resident Ashwani Kumar alias Sarpanch to Bhima, Jasmeet and Nikhil. Accused Ashwani Kumar has already been arrested by CIA Mohali in the case registered at Sadar Kharar police station.

Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said, “His arrest is a major success as police were pursuing him for some time. He had given shelter to the two shooters at his house in Kharar before Moosewala’s killing. Bhima was booked under Sections 379-B, 34, 201 of the IPC at Kumkalan police station in Ludhiana in March 2019. On July 22, Sadar Kharar police booked him in an NDPS and Arms Act case."

Police said the BMW car, registered in Jasmeet’s name, was used to supply drugs and arms.

Bhima will be produced in the court to seek his remand.

Gangsters Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Singh, alias Manu Kussa, were killed in the operation that lasted for five hours in a building at Bhakna village in Amritsar on July 20. Both gangsters had been at large after the killing of the singer.