Lawrence Bishnoi in 2-day police custody

Mohali, December 17
Lawrence Bishnoi was sent to two-day police remand today in the case of firing outside a microbrewery in Sector 80 here in March.
He was brought on transit remand from Mansa, for which the State Special Operation Cell had sought a 10-day remand, but the court sent him to two-day police remand. Sampat Nehra and Kali Shooter, both close aides of Bishnoi, have already been questioned in the case.
On the night of March 12, two bike-borne youths had fired two shots outside Brew Bros in Sector 80 and fled after the manager received an extortion call, demanding Rs 40 lakh. The complainant, Harpreet Singh, had told the police that he received a WhatsApp call from an international number and the caller identified himself as Goldy Brar.
