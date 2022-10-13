Lawrence Bishnoi in Moga police custody for nine days

Moga, October 12

The Moga police on Wednesday got nine-day police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the case of murder of a rival gangster, Harjit Singh, alias Penta, who was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne youths at Marhi Mustafa village in Moga district on April 2. His associate Gurpreet Singh was injured in the incident. Bishnoi is also a ‘mastermind’ in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Officials of Moga police said that Penta was murdered in a gang war. He was associated with Devinder Bambiha group. Penta’s murder was committed on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi, the police official added.

Earlier, the police had nominated dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi in this murder case. However, he is yet to be arrested. His female associate Rupanjali was also brought from Delhi and questioned in this case. One Parbat Singh was arrested while two others — Manpreet Singh alias Mannu (sharpshooter) and his associate Prem Singh — were named in this case.

Parbat, a resident of Kussa village, was arrested along with one .12 bore country-made pistol, two live cartridges and one black motorcycle. It was found that it was the same bike which the assailants had used to kill Harjit Penta. The bike was stolen for committing this crime. — TNS

Gangster’s murder

