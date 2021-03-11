Lawrence Bishnoi moves Punjab and Haryana High Court after withdrawing plea from Delhi High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/New Delhi, June 1

Alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Wednesday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court after withdrawing his earlier petition filed before the Delhi High Court.

Bishnoi was apprehending a fake encounter by Punjab Police.

Bishnoi, who is suspected to be involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing, on Wednesday withdrew from the Delhi High Court his plea in which he had sought necessary safeguards as he apprehended a "fake encounter" by Punjab Police.

At the outset, his counsel submitted before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma that he wished to withdraw the petition and wanted to file it before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The court said, “The petition is dismissed as withdrawn.”

The plea, in the Delhi High Court, had sought direction to the Tihar Jail authorities and Delhi Police to ensure that necessary safeguards, including videography, are taken for his safety before giving his custody to any other state police, including Punjab Police. With PTI