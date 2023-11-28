 Lawrence Bishnoi’s in-custody interview: High Court summons ADGP Prisons over delayed inquiry report : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Lawrence Bishnoi’s in-custody interview: High Court summons ADGP Prisons over delayed inquiry report

Lawrence Bishnoi’s in-custody interview: High Court summons ADGP Prisons over delayed inquiry report

Interview of Lawrence Bishnoi, one of suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, was telecast by a news channel from March 14 to 17

Lawrence Bishnoi’s in-custody interview: High Court summons ADGP Prisons over delayed inquiry report

Lawrence Bishnoi. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 27

Just over a fortnight after the Punjab and Haryana High Court described Lawrence Bishnoi’s in-custody interview as a matter of grave concern, a Division Bench on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction with the progress in the inquiry before summoning Additional Director General, Prisons.

Among other things, he has been asked to explain why the report has not been submitted.

The Bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Justice Kirti Singh asserted a committee was constituted on March 29 to inquire into the recording and telecast of the interview by a suspect in custody.

He was stated to be in judicial custody when the interview was telecast, but the report had not been submitted even after eight months by the committee.

“We are not satisfied with the progress in the inquiry and the explanation being offered for the delay in its conclusion. We, therefore, direct the Additional Director General, Prisons, Punjab, to be present in court on the next date of hearing to explain why the report has not been submitted till date. He would also apprise the court about the measures taken by the jail authorities to stop the usage of mobile phone by the jail inmates and the calls for extortion,” the Bench observed.

As the case came up for resumed hearing, the State counsel referred to affidavits by the Additional Director-General of Prisons before submitting efforts were on to stop the smuggling of mobile phones in the jails and its usage by the inmates. She also submits that the committee, constituted to inquire into the recording and telecast of interview by Bishnoi, would require some more time to submit its report.

Appearing before the Bench, amicus curiae Tanu Bedi submitted the affidavit indicated the possible recording of second interview between February 26 and March 17. As such, it would not be difficult for the committee to establish the date, time and the place of recording. The case will now come up for further hearing on December 14.

The petition, listed as public interest litigation, has its genesis in suo motu notice was taken by a Single Bench on mobile phone use within the jail premises by the inmates and steps in place to curb the entry of such prohibited items.

The Single Judge had questioned how the guards posted at watch towers were oblivious to articles being thrown across the boundary wall before being successfully retrieved by the inmates. The Bench also observed it come to its notice that one of the suspects in Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala’s case, Lawrence Bishnoi, was interviewed by a news-channel. The interview was telecast from March 14 to 17.

#Lawrence Bishnoi #Punjab gangsters #Sidhu Moosewala


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy

2
Punjab

When PACL's big stake went to ex-MD's father-in-law, staffer

3
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rescuers ‘close’ to breaking through rubble, end of workers' ordeal nears

4
Jalandhar

Department starts weekly organic mandi

5
India

'Yeh to do December ko khulne the'; Congress leader accuses Balaghat collector of taking postal ballots out of strong room in viral video

6
Entertainment

Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical, on ventilator support

7
India

India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy

8
Entertainment

Fashion designer Rohit Bal admitted to Gurugram hospital

9
Comment

Privatised Air India has its work cut out

10
India

Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing paramour to sexually abuse 7-year-old daughter

Don't Miss

View All
After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE Updates: Fresh hurdle in evacuation of 41 workers as debris obstructs main pipe

Uttarakhand rescue LIVE Updates: All 41 trapped workers taken out safely from tunnel after 17 days

Family members of trapped workers called near tunnel’s entra...

Rat-hole mining: Rescuers in Uttarakhand resort to traditional method after failure of modern machine

Rat-hole mining explained: Controversial technique that comes to rescue of 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

National Green Tribunal in 2014 imposed a ban on coal mining...

Lawrence Bishnoi’s in-custody interview: High Court summons ADGP Prisons over delayed inquiry report

Lawrence Bishnoi’s in-custody interview: High Court summons ADGP Prisons over delayed inquiry report

Interview of Lawrence Bishnoi, one of suspects in Sidhu Moos...

Haryana govt dismisses Jind school principal from service

Jind school principal fired for 'sexually harassing' girls

Education dept issues the dismissal orders following approva...

Haryana farmers end 3-day protest after submitting memorandum to governor

Haryana farmers end 3-day protest after submitting memorandum to Governor

To hold a meeting in Hisar to decide their next course of ac...


Cities

View All

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

Thousands offer prayers at Golden Temple to mark Guru Nanak's Parkash Purb

4 steal money from Golden Temple counter

Amritsar MC floats tender to aid tourist police project

Experts raise concerns over public health in Amritsar Medical Association meet

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Commuters take detours in Mohali

Farmers celebrate Gurpurb of Guru Nanak at protest site in Panchkula

Gurpurb of Guru Nanak: Banwarilal Purohit pays obeisance at Sector 8 gurdwara in Chandigarh

Haryana CM inaugurates parking at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain

Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain

Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh costs on Ashneer Grover over posts against BharatPe

Social worker walks over 17,000 km to spread awareness on blood donation

L-G dissolves standing panel for violating SC, Centre guidelines

19-year-old held for killing woman

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Department starts weekly organic mandi

Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra: 200 pilgrims leave for Hazur Sahib via train

Admn to go ahead with ‘mohalla’ celebrations

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Van flagged off to spread awareness among people on Central schemes

25 new black spots identified in Police Commissionerate limits

25 new black spots identified in Police Commissionerate limits

Govt buses deployed for AAP’s rally in Dhuri, passengers hit

Juvenile among 3 nabbed with opium

Girl ‘jumps’ from factory roof, dies

Two booked for snatching mobile

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Sakhi narration competition marks Guru Nanak Jayanti in Patiala

Gurpurb celebrated with religious fervour

Night shelter in Sirhind fails to serve purpose as many unaware of facility

Open university commemorates Constitution Day