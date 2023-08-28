Sidhu Moosewala's father: Lawrence Bishnoi getting special treatment

Tribune News Service

Mansa, August 27

Balkaur Singh, father of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, today questioned the government over giving special treatment to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

He said Lawrence was seen wearing goggles while appearing in the court. He said he had faith in the judicial system of the country.

If we don’t get justice, then we will hit the road wearing blood-stained clothes of our son, he said. The aggrieved father said all this was happening with connivance of the governments. Moosewala’s father has got a kurta stitched on which pictures of slain singer and his mansion are printed.

