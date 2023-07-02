Lawrence produced in Moga court for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Moga, July 1

In a case of attempt to murder in Moga, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought from Bathinda Jail under heavy security by the Moga police and produced before a court in Moga for framing of charges.

After framing the charge, the court sent him to judicial custody in Bathinda Jail till July 17.

The case involved sending Jodha and Monu Dagar to Moga on December 2021 to shoot Moga’s Deputy Mayor’s brother Jitendra Dhamija. But instead of killing him, they accidentally attacked his brother Sunil and his son Pratham.

As the pistol was locked, Monu could not shoot and Jodha shot Pratham in his leg. Even though Sunil was injured, he held onto Monu and later, he was handed over to the police. Jodha managed to escape. Both attackers were associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi group.

Moga police registered a case against Jodha, Monu Dagar and Lawrence Bishnoi.

Moga SSP J Elanchezhian said that today, Lawrence Bishnoi was brought from Bathinda Jail and presented in Moga court to frame the charge. He would be presented again on July 17 in this case.