Lawyer arrested for ‘torturing’ mother

Tribune News Service

Ropar, October 27

In a shocking incident, the police have rescued a 73-year-old woman from her own home after her daughter alleged that she was being tortured by the victim’s son and his wife.

The suspect Ankur Verma, a Ropar lawyer, his wife Sudha and a juvenile were seen thrashing the old womam mercilessly in video clips handed over to the police by Deepshikha, the daughter of victim Asha Rani.

The police have arrested advocate Verma registering a case under Sections 327, 342, 323 of the IPC and Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act

The victim, a resident of the Giani Zail Singh Nagar locality, was taken to the Civil Hospital where doctors found several bruises on her body.

Deepshikha said she came to know that her mother was being tortured by her brother and his family members following which she visited the house and managed to get the access to CCTV cameras installed there.

The phone call made by this correspondent to Ankur Verma was received by his wife Sudha, who denied all allegations.

