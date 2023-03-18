Lawyer moves HC, seeks inquiry into Bishnoi's interview

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

An advocate today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for directions to the Union of India to appoint a Central agency to inquire and register appropriate FIR against person responsible for “specifically conducted” interview from jail premises “by a class-A category gangster involved in more than 30 cases of murder, extortion and ransom”.

In their petition, Gourav Bhayyia Gilhotra and another petitioner submitted that the interview was conducted through a very sophisticated studio setup from the jail premises under the direct scrutiny of the jail concerned.

The petitioners added the probe was required as the state of Punjab had not even conducted preliminary inquiry into the incident of live telecast/streaming of the interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi with a national media house. They added the jail manual and Code of Criminal Procedure did not permit access to Internet, mobile or data consumption by gangster or inmate kept in a high-security prison. The case is yet to come up for hearing.