Lawyer tells cops he got pistol for attack on sacrilege accused from SAD leader

Tribune News Service

Ropar, April 28

Morinda sacrilege incident accused Jasbir Singh escaped an attempt on his life in a court here yesterday as the pistol used by assailant lawyer Sahib Singh Khurl didn’t work even after he pulled the trigger.

Sources said Sahib Singh wanted to kill Jasbir on April 25 too when he was brought to the court for the first time. However, he could not go close to him due to tight security.

The police have also booked Amritpal Singh Khatra, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader from Morinda, for allegedly providing a countrymade pistol to Sahib Singh.

Sahib Singh had reportedly contacted Khatra seeking help in getting a weapon to kill sacrilege accused Jasbir Singh. After Khatra handed over a countrymade pistol to him, he went to the Ropar court on April 25 as Jasbir was to be produced there, sources said.

As the security around the accused was tight, he could not carry out the attack that day. Yesterday, he reached the courtroom before the police brought Jasbir Singh there.

When the police presented an application before Judicial Magistrate Parul for Jasbir’s remand, Sahib Singh reportedly took out the pistol and pulled the trigger from point-blank range, but the pistol did not work.

The policemen present there immediately overpowered him and snatched the pistol from him. Later, a case was registered under the IPC and the Arms Act following a statement by the Judicial Magistrate.

Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said Khatra was also nominated in the case as Khurl revealed during questioning that he got the weapon from him.